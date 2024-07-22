The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 22, 2024
Crime Chicago Pullman

Man fatally shot in Pullman

Just before 2 a.m., the man, 42, was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 9800 block of South Ellis Avenue when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Pullman
CPD-02 (3).JPG

A man was shot and killed July 22, 2024 in Pullman.

Sun-Times file photo

A man sitting in a parked vehicle was shot and killed early Monday in Pullman on the South Side.

Officers found him just before 2 a.m., in the 9800 block of South Ellis Avenue, was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

The 42-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot during Hyde Park robbery
Struggling swimmer dies following lake rescue in Rogers Park
Far South Side fire displaces 10 people
Man found shot to death at Arlington Heights apartment
Man held in slashing of woman at Loop Blue Line station
Boy, 7, wounded in I-94 shooting on South Side
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Niece and I are close but she left me out of special occasion
Her boyfriend’s family watched him pop the question, and woman’s aunt is hurt that she wasn’t invited too.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 22, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a rally to support Illinois Democrats with Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Chicago in September.
DNC 2024
Not all Illinois Democrats fall in line over Kamala Harris replacing President Biden
Some Democrats issued statements of strong support for the vice president, others stayed mum, for now — with just weeks to go before the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Aug. 19.
By Lynn Sweet  and Tina Sfondeles
 
Josette Maskin (from left), Naomi McPherson and Katie Gavin of MUNA pause for a photo Sunday at the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park.
Pitchfork Music Festival
MUNA in 'a sweet spot' as trio arrives for Pitchfork Music Festival show
The band is now making money on the road, a turn that vocalist Katie Gavin calls ‘a game-changer.’
By Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times
 
Drew Thorpe
White Sox
Drew Thorpe stays on roll with six scoreless innings, but White Sox lose seventh in row
Thorpe lowers ERA to 3.03 in fifth straight start with 2 or fewer runs allowed.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 