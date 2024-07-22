Man fatally shot in Pullman

A man sitting in a parked vehicle was shot and killed early Monday in Pullman on the South Side.
Officers found him just before 2 a.m., in the 9800 block of South Ellis Avenue, was shot in the head, Chicago police said.
The 42-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
