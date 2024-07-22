Man shot during Hyde Park robbery

A man was shot during a robbery Sunday night in Hyde Park on the South Side.
Around 9:15 p.m., an 18-year-old man was walking in the 1400 block of East 57th Street when four males exited a white car and robbed him, Chicago police said.
The man was then shot in the knee before the robbers returned to the car and fled, police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
