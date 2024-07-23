Boy, 17, shot, wounded at Chatham gas station

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Tuesday at a gas station in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was inside a car at the gas station in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 5:30 p.m. when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.