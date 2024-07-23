Chicago man sentenced to 25 years in prison for string of cellphone store robberies across Illinois

A Chicago man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a string of armed robberies at cellphone stores across Illinois, state officials said.

Jonathan Byars, 26, carried out six robberies and two attempted robberies in 2019 and 2020, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In each incident, Byars — along with a group of men — entered the cellphone stores armed with guns and threatened and physically assaulted store employees while stealing money, phones and other merchandise.

The robberies were carried out in Lansing, Bloomington, Rockford, Joliet, Coal City, Mokena, Aurora and Woodridge.

Byars pleaded guilty in 2023 to robbery and firearm charges, prosecutors said. Judge Philip G. Reinhard sentenced Bryar to 25 years in a federal prison July 16.

“Defendant chose and planned to commit not just one armed robbery, but eight separate robberies with multiple employee victims spanning multiple jurisdictions,” assistant U.S. Attorney Theodora Anderson argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. “These actions pose a danger to the community, particularly in bringing and using a firearm that was brandished and pointed and used to threaten employees.”

Four other Chicago men were charged and sentenced on connection with the armed robberies.

Antione Fulton, 25, was sentenced to 12 years; Caleb Morales, 24, was sentenced to nine years; Israel Hall 25, was sentenced to 7.5 years; and Vonte Spain, 31, was sentenced to seven years.