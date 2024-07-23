The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Chicago man sentenced to 25 years in prison for string of cellphone store robberies across Illinois

Jonathan Byars, 26, carried out six robberies and two attempted robberies in 2019 and 2020, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago man sentenced to 25 years in prison for string of cellphone store robberies across Illinois
gavel.jpg

Jonathan Byars, 26, carried out six robberies and two attempted robberies in 2019 and 2020, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a string of armed robberies at cellphone stores across Illinois, state officials said.

Jonathan Byars, 26, carried out six robberies and two attempted robberies in 2019 and 2020, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In each incident, Byars — along with a group of men — entered the cellphone stores armed with guns and threatened and physically assaulted store employees while stealing money, phones and other merchandise.

The robberies were carried out in Lansing, Bloomington, Rockford, Joliet, Coal City, Mokena, Aurora and Woodridge.

Byars pleaded guilty in 2023 to robbery and firearm charges, prosecutors said. Judge Philip G. Reinhard sentenced Bryar to 25 years in a federal prison July 16.

“Defendant chose and planned to commit not just one armed robbery, but eight separate robberies with multiple employee victims spanning multiple jurisdictions,” assistant U.S. Attorney Theodora Anderson argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. “These actions pose a danger to the community, particularly in bringing and using a firearm that was brandished and pointed and used to threaten employees.”

Four other Chicago men were charged and sentenced on connection with the armed robberies.

Antione Fulton, 25, was sentenced to 12 years; Caleb Morales, 24, was sentenced to nine years; Israel Hall 25, was sentenced to 7.5 years; and Vonte Spain, 31, was sentenced to seven years.

Next Up In Crime
Domestic violence deaths spiked in Illinois last year, adding to calls for passage of Karina’s Bill
Luego del asesinato de una repartidora de correo, empleados afirman que el Servicio Postal no cumple en materia de seguridad
Un SUV robado atropella a 4 peatones, entre ellos una niña de 8 años, en Brighton Park
Chicago expands its Glock lawsuit, naming 2 area gun stores
New mental evaluation ordered for woman who killed infant son, then gouged out her eyes in prison
Gunmen confront off-duty cop leading to shootout in Morgan Park; 1 in custody
The Latest
The1901Project_Render_4.jpg
Editorials
Good news for West Side with $7 billion United Center campus plan
So far, we like the plans from the Wirtz and Reinsdorf families, owners of the UC. The 1901 Project would fill in a piece that’s crucial to the greater redevelopment of the West Side — and benefit Chicago at the same time.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs game against the Brewers Tuesday at Wrigley Field delayed
The second game of a three-game series was put on hold with lightning in the area a storms forecasted.
By Maddie Lee
 
Phillips coach Paris Martin applauds the effort of his players as they win their IHSA Class 1A Supersectional in March.
High School Basketball
Phillips fires state championship coach Paris Martin two weeks after he filed a lawsuit against CPS
On Tuesday afternoon Phillips Principal Rashad Talley emailed Martin and requested that he “turn in all Phillips and CPS equipment, keys and fobs.”
By Michael O’Brien
 
Mourners gather for a vigil for Maria Roque at The 5800 Corp bar in Cicero, on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Roque, 34, was shot to death Tuesday morning after she had just loaded her 8-year-old daughter in her car when an assailant ran up to her and fired several rounds outside her Austin neighborhood home.
Crime
Domestic violence deaths spiked in Illinois last year, adding to calls for passage of Karina’s Bill
The Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence typically releases its annual report in October but was so alarmed by the findings, it decided to publish the 2023 report months earlier than planned.
By Sophie Sherry
 
HARRISMIL-072424-21.JPG
Editorials
Voters deserve debate on issues they care about from Trump, Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris has raised millions and won support from party leaders as she launches her campaign full-force. Former President Donald Trump has said he will debate her.
By CST Editorial Board
 