Man, 49, found dead under car in Streeterville following wreck

A 49-year-old man was found dead underneath a car in the Streeterville neighborhood Tuesday morning on the North Side.

Police were called to the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue, where they found the body underneath a Chrysler 300, police said.

The unidentified 49-year-old man was dead on the scene and nobody was found inside or near the car, police said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made.