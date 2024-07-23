The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Crime News Streeterville

Man, 49, found dead under car in Streeterville following wreck

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man, 49, found dead under car in Streeterville following wreck
CPD-08 (1).JPG

A 49-year-old man was killed in a Streeterville neighborhood crash on July 23, 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

A 49-year-old man was found dead underneath a car in the Streeterville neighborhood Tuesday morning on the North Side.

Police were called to the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue, where they found the body underneath a Chrysler 300, police said.

The unidentified 49-year-old man was dead on the scene and nobody was found inside or near the car, police said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Next Up In Crime
Stolen SUV rams 4 pedestrians, including 8-year-old girl, cop car during Brighton Park traffic stop
3, including 15-year-old boy, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
1 dead in Buffalo Grove house fire
Calumet Park man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 7-year-old on I-94
1 killed, 2 wounded in Lawndale shooting
After letter carrier's slaying, coworkers say Postal Service is failing to deliver on safety
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Will I find happiness marrying woman I’ve never met in person?
Doctor is helping a teacher from China relocate to U.S. and is hoping a wedding will follow.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 23, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Michael Lorenzen Luis Robert Jr.
White Sox
White Sox walked off in 10th, suffer 8th straight loss
Fedde strong again, DeJong hits go-ahead HR in ninth to no avail
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
GTIloQDX0AA-jSe.jpg
Crime
3, including 15-year-old boy, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
The three males were in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots. Three people were shot and hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot 2024-07-22 181624.png
Obituaries
Geung Goo Lee, businessman, leader in Chicago's Korean American community, dies at 84
Mr. Lee, who was born in rural South Korea, for decades operated a successful auto repair shop in Forest Park and owned other businesses in the area.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 