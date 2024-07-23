Man, 49, found dead under car in Streeterville following wreck

A 49-year-old man was found dead underneath a car in the Streeterville neighborhood Tuesday morning on the North Side.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue, where they found the body underneath a Chrysler 300, police said.
The unidentified 49-year-old man was dead on the scene and nobody was found inside or near the car, police said.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made.
The Latest
Doctor is helping a teacher from China relocate to U.S. and is hoping a wedding will follow.
Fedde strong again, DeJong hits go-ahead HR in ninth to no avail
The three males were in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots. Three people were shot and hospitalized in good condition.
Mr. Lee, who was born in rural South Korea, for decades operated a successful auto repair shop in Forest Park and owned other businesses in the area.