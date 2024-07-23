Stolen SUV rams four pedestrians including 8-year-old girl, cop car during Brighton Park traffic stop

An 8-year-old girl and Chicago police officer were among five people hurt in a crash that happened during a traffic stop in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side late Monday.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic stop on a stolen Dodge Durango when it reversed and rammed the police car in an alley in an alley in the 2500 block of West 46th Street

As the Durango sped away down the alley, it slammed into two more vehicles and hit four pedestrians including an 8-year-old girl

Two women were taken to Holy Cross Hospital with unspecified injuries and they were listed in good condition, officials said. A third woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was also in good condition and an officer was taken to an area hospital with a “minor” foot injury.

The girl was treated at the scene, officials said.

One person was taken into custody.

