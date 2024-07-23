The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Gunmen confront off-duty cop leading to shootout in Morgan Park; 1 in custody

Around 5:30 a.m. the officer was confronted by multiple gunmen in the 10800 block of South Campbell Avenue and a shootout ensued, Chicago police said. No injuries were reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An off-duty Chicago police officer discharged their weapon July 23, 2024 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A shootout between an off-duty Chicago police officer and multiple gunmen occurred Tuesday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Around 5:30 a.m. the officer was confronted by multiple gunmen in the 10800 block of South Campbell Avenue and a shootout ensued, Chicago police said.

No injuries were reported, police and Chicago fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The gunmen fled in a dark-colored car but one suspect was arrested near the scene, officials said.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating.

