Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Crime News

Three kids injured during South Side apartment fire

The kids were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, the fire department said on X.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The fire erupted about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of South State Street, fire officials said.

Three children were sent to hospitals after a fire erupted at a multi-story apartment building Wednesday afternoon in the Douglas neighborhood.

At least six ambulances were sent to the 2900 block of South State Street when the fire started in a fourth-floor unit about 1:45 p.m., the Chicago fire department said on the social media platform X.

Firefighters rescued three children, two of whom suffered smoke inhalation while the third had a “minor burn,” the fire department said. All three were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

By about 3 p.m. the fire was out and its cause was under investigation.

The Latest
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event honoring National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams from the 2023-2024 season, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024.
Columnists
Trump and Republicans are suddenly on their heels, scrambling against Kamala Harris
Trump’s the old guy now. And the selection of JD Vance as Donald Trump’s running mate no longer seems wise.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Notre Dame 2024 Shamrock Series uniforms
College Sports
Notre Dame continues movie parody tradition with reveal of Shamrock Series uniform
With a nod toward the centennial anniversary of the famed Notre Dame-Army football game in 1924, the Irish will wear blue-gray jerseys with Gaelic-themed gold numbers when they face Army on Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium.
By USA Today
 
Homewood-Flossmoor basketball player Bryce Heard, flanked by his father Bryan Heard and his mother Patricia Dunlap, gets emotional as he announces he will attend North Carolina State.
High School Basketball
Homewood-Flossmoor star Bryce Heard commits to North Carolina State, reclassifies as 2024 recruit
Heard will bypass his senior year and head to college.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A student was charged after threatening Lake View HIgh School.
Letters to the Editor
Some neighborhood schools have a lot to brag about
Test-in schools are known as “elite,” but neighborhood schools such as Lake View and Kenwood Academy have a lot to offer.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Larry Hoover in 2021 at the federal supermax prison in Colorado.
Chicago gangs
Judge wants Chicago gang kingpin Larry Hoover in court for Gangster Disciples co-founder's mercy bid
A brief order from a federal judge in Chicago sets the stage for a rare public appearance Sept. 26 by a man who’s been called “one of the most notorious criminals in Illinois history,” but who claims to have renounced the criminal organization he led.
By Jon Seidel
 