Three kids injured during South Side apartment fire

Three children were sent to hospitals after a fire erupted at a multi-story apartment building Wednesday afternoon in the Douglas neighborhood.
At least six ambulances were sent to the 2900 block of South State Street when the fire started in a fourth-floor unit about 1:45 p.m., the Chicago fire department said on the social media platform X.
Firefighters rescued three children, two of whom suffered smoke inhalation while the third had a “minor burn,” the fire department said. All three were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where they were listed in good condition.
By about 3 p.m. the fire was out and its cause was under investigation.
