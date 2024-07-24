Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 1:05 a.m., the two men, 22 and 21, were standing on the street in the 6300 block of South Carpenter Street when gunmen started firing from the alley, Chicago police said.

The 22-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and he was pronounced dead, police said.

The younger man was shot in the right forearm and he was taken to the same hospital where he was in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.