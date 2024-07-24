Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting
About 1:05 a.m., the two men, 22 and 21, were standing on the street in the 6300 block of South Carpenter Street when gunmen started firing from the alley, Chicago police said.
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.
About 1:05 a.m., the two men, 22 and 21, were standing on the street in the 6300 block of South Carpenter Street when gunmen started firing from the alley, Chicago police said.
The 22-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and he was pronounced dead, police said.
The younger man was shot in the right forearm and he was taken to the same hospital where he was in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Latest
In their home the threesome sleeps in one room, but the man’s dad isn’t comfortable with that arrangement.
Lisa Kudrow leads the bumbling marauders in Apple’s funny follow-up to 1981 film.
Two men, a 46-year-old man from Washington state and a 55-year-old man from Franklin Park, were hospitalized in serious condition following a fire about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Their boat burned.
Hoyer revealed Monday that the Cubs likely wouldn’t be focused on acquiring rental talent for second half.