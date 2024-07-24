The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Crime News

Woman dies after Riverwalk water rescue

The woman ‘lowered’ herself into the river Tuesday afternoon near Dearborn Street and Wacker Drive, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman dies after Riverwalk water rescue
CFD-01.JPG

A woman died during an apparent suicide at Chicago’s Riverwalk on July 23, 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

A 22-year-old woman has died after she ‘lowered’ herself into the Chicago River along the Riverwalk Tuesday afternoon.

About 2:30 p.m. she was sitting next to the river when she lowered herself into the water, police said.

Chicago fire department crews pulled her out of the water and paramedics took her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died, police said.

Her name has not been released and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting
Boy, 17, shot, wounded at Chatham gas station
Boat explodes on Lake Michigan near Waukegan, injuring 2
Chicago man sentenced to 25 years in prison for string of cellphone store robberies across Illinois
Domestic violence deaths spiked in Illinois last year, adding to calls for passage of Karina’s Bill
Luego del asesinato de una repartidora de correo, empleados afirman que el Servicio Postal no cumple en materia de seguridad
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I don’t want visiting son to share a room with his 2 girlfriends
In their home the threesome sleeps in one room, but the man’s dad isn’t comfortable with that arrangement.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, July 24, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Lisa Kudrow plays the ostensible leader of a crew of thieves (Rune Temte, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Charlyne Yi, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva) skipping through the centuries in "Time Bandits."
Movies and TV
'Time Bandits' jumps from one historical era to another with spirit and sly wit
Lisa Kudrow leads the bumbling marauders in Apple’s funny follow-up to 1981 film.
By Richard Roeper
 
download.jpeg
News
Boat explodes on Lake Michigan near Waukegan, injuring 2
Two men, a 46-year-old man from Washington state and a 55-year-old man from Franklin Park, were hospitalized in serious condition following a fire about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Their boat burned.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dansby Swanson
Cubs
Cubs players react to Jed Hoyer's trade deadline plan: 'We’re starting to show our capabilities'
Hoyer revealed Monday that the Cubs likely wouldn’t be focused on acquiring rental talent for second half.
By Maddie Lee
 