Woman dies after Riverwalk water rescue

A 22-year-old woman has died after she ‘lowered’ herself into the Chicago River along the Riverwalk Tuesday afternoon.

About 2:30 p.m. she was sitting next to the river when she lowered herself into the water, police said.

Chicago fire department crews pulled her out of the water and paramedics took her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died, police said.

Her name has not been released and Area Three detectives are investigating.

