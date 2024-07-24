Woman dies after Riverwalk water rescue

A 22-year-old woman has died after she ‘lowered’ herself into the Chicago River along the Riverwalk Tuesday afternoon.
About 2:30 p.m. she was sitting next to the river when she lowered herself into the water, police said.
Chicago fire department crews pulled her out of the water and paramedics took her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died, police said.
Her name has not been released and Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Latest
In their home the threesome sleeps in one room, but the man’s dad isn’t comfortable with that arrangement.
Lisa Kudrow leads the bumbling marauders in Apple’s funny follow-up to 1981 film.
Two men, a 46-year-old man from Washington state and a 55-year-old man from Franklin Park, were hospitalized in serious condition following a fire about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Their boat burned.
Hoyer revealed Monday that the Cubs likely wouldn’t be focused on acquiring rental talent for second half.