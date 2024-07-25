The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

15-year-old girl killed by stray bullet inside Round Lake Beach home

Preliminary information indicates a stray bullet shot from outside entered the home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive and struck the girl, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed by a stray bullet July 24, 2024 in Round Lake Beach.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet Wednesday night inside her far northern Round Lake Beach home.

Around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Round Lake Beach officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive where they found the girl shot, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Preliminary information indicates a stray bullet shot from outside entered the home and struck the girl, officials said.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. She didn’t appear to be the intended target of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Round Lake Beach Police at 847-546-2127

