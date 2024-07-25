15-year-old girl killed by stray bullet inside Round Lake Beach home
Preliminary information indicates a stray bullet shot from outside entered the home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive and struck the girl, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
A 15-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet Wednesday night inside her far northern Round Lake Beach home.
Around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Round Lake Beach officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive where they found the girl shot, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Preliminary information indicates a stray bullet shot from outside entered the home and struck the girl, officials said.
She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. She didn’t appear to be the intended target of the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Round Lake Beach Police at 847-546-2127
Judge wants Chicago gang kingpin Larry Hoover in court for Gangster Disciples co-founder's mercy bid
Laptops possibly containing confidential information on criminal cases stolen at Cook County courthouse
The Latest
The visitor, a college student, did the redecorating while host was away.
The girl was crossing the street with two women in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue about 8:40 p.m. July 18 when the driver drove through a red light and struck her. The girl was injured.
Police say a tree trimmer was shot and wounded and a man barricaded himself in his home in the 800 block of South Braintree Drive about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. He surrendered without incident Wednesday evening.
Unbearable 14th century Italians flee deadly disease in Netflix series that’s not as edgy as it thinks it is.