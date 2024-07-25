2 men shot during fight at Joliet park

Two men were shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire Thursday at a park in southwest suburban Joliet.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. to a report of a fight and shots fired at Pilcher Park, 2501 Highland Park Drive, and found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, Joliet police said.

He was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he was stabilized before he was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Another man, 46, was shot multiple times in the legs and drove himself to Silver Cross Hospital, where he crashed his car into a security vehicle. His condition was stabilized at the hospital, police said.

A firearm was found lying next to the 24-year-old man at the park, and multiple firearms were located inside the older man’s car, police said.

Officials were not searching for anyone else involved in the shooting, which was considered an “isolated incident,” leaving “no threat to the community,” police said.