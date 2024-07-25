Driver shot, hits pedestrian in Brighton Park

A driver was shot Thursday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood, causing him to lose control of his car and hit a pedestrian.

The 35-year-old man was driving about 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the arm.

He then crashed his car into a 19-year-old man, police said.

The older man drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital, while the younger man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Both were listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported.