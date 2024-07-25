Driver shot, hits pedestrian in Brighton Park
A 35-year-old man was shot in the arm before striking a 19-year-old man with his car. Both were hospitalized in good condition.
A driver was shot Thursday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood, causing him to lose control of his car and hit a pedestrian.
The 35-year-old man was driving about 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the arm.
He then crashed his car into a 19-year-old man, police said.
The older man drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital, while the younger man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Both were listed in good condition.
No arrests were reported.
24 days before DNC kickoff, feds release maps of security footprints — Pritzker, Johnson ready for 'eyes of the world'
The Latest
A defense attorney for Charles Sikanich said the weapon was a nonworking “war trophy” brought home by Sikanich’s grandfather after World War II. Prosecutors say it’s an illegal machine gun he tried to sell while working a city job.
Is Jim Harbaugh’s successor really ready for this? It’s what everybody wants to know.
The Sun-Times first reported the Harris campaign called Pritzker Wednesday about the possibility of serving as her running mate, but the Illinois governor told reporters that Harris’ campaign “did not call me yesterday.” The Sun-Times stands by its story.
The statue of Hansberry, whose works include the seminal “A Raisin in the Sun,” is set to be unveiled Aug. 23 at Navy Pier.
After years of fighting it off, being featured on the series has turned out to be a non-factor in training camp so far.