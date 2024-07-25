Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park alley
Around 1:45 a.m., the 25-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew in the 6100 block of South King Drive when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
A man was fatally shot during an argument early Thursday in a Washington Park neighborhood alley on the South Side.
Around 1:45 a.m., the 25-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew in the 6100 block of South King Drive when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
The man’s family began driving him to the hospital when they flagged down officers a few blocks away, police said.
The unidentified man was treated by paramedics before he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The shooter fled and was not in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
Judge wants Chicago gang kingpin Larry Hoover in court for Gangster Disciples co-founder's mercy bid
Laptops possibly containing confidential information on criminal cases stolen at Cook County courthouse
Ordenan una nueva evaluación mental para la mujer que mató a su bebé y que luego se sacó los ojos en la cárcel
The Latest
The visitor, a college student, did the redecorating while host was away.
Unbearable 14th century Italians flee deadly disease in Netflix series that’s not as edgy as it thinks it is.
The 40-year friendship of its central figures (played by Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph) is barely explored in a comedy more focused on wild hijinks.
Getz isn’t naming names, but it’s known he’s listening on everyone, Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. and Erick Fedde included. He acknowledged five or six players could be dealt as the Sox build for the future.