The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Crime Washington Park News

Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park alley

Around 1:45 a.m., the 25-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew in the 6100 block of South King Drive when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park alley
CPD-03 (7).JPG

A man was shot to death in Washington Park July 25, 2024 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot during an argument early Thursday in a Washington Park neighborhood alley on the South Side.

Around 1:45 a.m., the 25-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew in the 6100 block of South King Drive when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

The man’s family began driving him to the hospital when they flagged down officers a few blocks away, police said.

The unidentified man was treated by paramedics before he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter fled and was not in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Police release photos of car that struck 9-year-old girl in South Deering
Tree trimmer shot, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Schaumburg
Judge wants Chicago gang kingpin Larry Hoover in court for Gangster Disciples co-founder's mercy bid
Laptops possibly containing confidential information on criminal cases stolen at Cook County courthouse
Ordenan una nueva evaluación mental para la mujer que mató a su bebé y que luego se sacó los ojos en la cárcel
Three kids injured during South Side apartment fire
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: House guest paints bathroom without my permission
The visitor, a college student, did the redecorating while host was away.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, July 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Zosia Mamet (left) stars as the domineering Pampinea with Saoirse-Monica Jackson as her servant Misia in "The Decameron."
Movies and TV
'The Decameron': Black Death comedy plagued by broad acting and petty, tedious characters
Unbearable 14th century Italians flee deadly disease in Netflix series that’s not as edgy as it thinks it is.
By Richard Roeper
 
Susan Sarandon (from left), Megan Mullally, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bette Midler play friends reunited in Florida in "The Fabulous Four."
Movies and TV
'Fabulous Four' brings together four gifted women who don't quite mesh
The 40-year friendship of its central figures (played by Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph) is barely explored in a comedy more focused on wild hijinks.
By Lindsey Bahr | AP
 
Luis Robert Jr.
White Sox
As trade market 'comes alive,' White Sox GM Chris Getz digs in for deadline
Getz isn’t naming names, but it’s known he’s listening on everyone, Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. and Erick Fedde included. He acknowledged five or six players could be dealt as the Sox build for the future.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 