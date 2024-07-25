Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park alley

A man was fatally shot during an argument early Thursday in a Washington Park neighborhood alley on the South Side.

Around 1:45 a.m., the 25-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew in the 6100 block of South King Drive when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

The man’s family began driving him to the hospital when they flagged down officers a few blocks away, police said.

The unidentified man was treated by paramedics before he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter fled and was not in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.