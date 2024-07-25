The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Police release photos of car that struck 9-year-old girl in South Deering

The girl was crossing the street with two women in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue about 8:40 p.m. July 18 when the driver drove through a red light and struck her. The girl was injured.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-07-24 at 10.49.09 PM.png

Police are seeking the driver of a silver SUV who struck and injured a 9-year-old girl while driving through a red light July 18, 2024, in the South Deering neighborhood.

Chicago Police Department

Police on Wednesday released photographs of a car driven by a person who hit a 9-year-old girl last week in South Deering.

The girl was crossing the street with two women in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue about 8:40 p.m. July 18 when the driver drove through a red light and struck the girl, Chicago police said.

Screenshot 2024-07-24 at 11.03.26 PM.png

The 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue.

Google Maps

She was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. No one else was hurt.

The car is described as a silver SUV with damage to the driver’s side front end and the driver’s side rear-view mirror, according to police. It was last seen traveling north on Jeffrey Avenue.

Screenshot 2024-07-24 at 10.49.22 PM.png

Police are seeking the driver of a silver SUV who struck and injured a 9-year-old girl while driving through a red light July 18, 2024, in the South Deering neighborhood.

Chicago Police Department

