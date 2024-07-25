Police release photos of car that struck 9-year-old girl in South Deering
Police on Wednesday released photographs of a car driven by a person who hit a 9-year-old girl last week in South Deering.
The girl was crossing the street with two women in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue about 8:40 p.m. July 18 when the driver drove through a red light and struck the girl, Chicago police said.
She was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. No one else was hurt.
The car is described as a silver SUV with damage to the driver’s side front end and the driver’s side rear-view mirror, according to police. It was last seen traveling north on Jeffrey Avenue.
