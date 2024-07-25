Police release photos of car that struck 9-year-old girl in South Deering

Police on Wednesday released photographs of a car driven by a person who hit a 9-year-old girl last week in South Deering.

The girl was crossing the street with two women in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue about 8:40 p.m. July 18 when the driver drove through a red light and struck the girl, Chicago police said.

The 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue. Google Maps

She was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. No one else was hurt.

The car is described as a silver SUV with damage to the driver’s side front end and the driver’s side rear-view mirror, according to police. It was last seen traveling north on Jeffrey Avenue.