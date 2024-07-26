The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 26, 2024
Crime News Brighton Park

Brighton Park drive by leaves 16-year-old boy dead, man hurt

The shooting happened about 10:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 46th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CFD-01.JPG

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file photo

Share

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 40-year-old man badly hurt Friday morning during a drive-by shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

They were in the street in the 2500 block of West 46th Street about 10:40 a.m. when an assailant inside a sport-utility vehicle opened fire, hitting the boy in the head and chest.

The unidentified boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead and the man, shot in the leg and chest, was in ‘grave’ condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and Area One detectives are investigating.

Share
Next Up In Crime
El Chapo's shadowy Sinaloa drug cartel co-founder 'El Mayo' in US custody
El Mayo, el misterioso cofundador del cártel de Sinaloa, está detenido en EE.UU.
Conductor herido de bala atropella a un peatón en Brighton Park
Charges filed after Schaumburg man shoots 'too loud' tree trimmer sparking hours-long standoff
3 charged with murder, arson, fraud in 2023 fire that killed Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt
1 arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Valeria Rodriguez in Round Lake Beach
The Latest
A group of people walk along the main thoroughfare at the 52nd Fiesta Del Sol in Pilsen, Thursday, July 25, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
Comienza la Fiesta del Sol en Pilsen: ‘Es un momento de celebración para la comunidad’
El festival, gratuito y de cuatro días de duración, es considerado el mayor festival latino de este tipo en el país, según el Consejo Comunitario Pilsen Neighbors, organizador del evento. Los organizadores esperan la asistencia de 1.2 millones de personas de jueves a domingo.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
A photograph of a photo and a drawing, shown side by side, both depict Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia.
La Voz Chicago
El Mayo, el misterioso cofundador del cártel de Sinaloa, está detenido en EE.UU.
El Mayo, cuyo verdadero nombre es Ismael Zambada García, evadió a las autoridades estadounidenses durante años, incluso después de que capturaron a Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera. El Mayo dirigía la parte de los negocios de cuello blanco del multimillonario cártel de la droga mexicano, según las autoridades.
By Frank Main  and Jon Seidel
 
red-crime-tape-e1555551855223.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Conductor herido de bala atropella a un peatón en Brighton Park
Un hombre de 35 años recibió un disparo en el brazo antes de atropellar con su automóvil a otro de 19 años. Ambos fueron hospitalizados en buen estado.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Young Miko performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday.
La Voz Chicago
Qué hacer en Chicago en agosto
El Festival Lollapalooza, Young Miko, Bronco, cuatro leyendas de la música norteña y hasta dos de los integrantes de Héroes del Silencio, entre las opciones de diversión este mes.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Screenshot 2024-07-26 at 11.13.58 AM (1).png
Environment
Shedd Aquarium welcomes first baby beluga whale since 2020
The calf’s name, sex and paternity have yet to be determined.
By Mary Norkol
 