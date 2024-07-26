Brighton Park drive by leaves 16-year-old boy dead, man hurt

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 40-year-old man badly hurt Friday morning during a drive-by shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

They were in the street in the 2500 block of West 46th Street about 10:40 a.m. when an assailant inside a sport-utility vehicle opened fire, hitting the boy in the head and chest.

The unidentified boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead and the man, shot in the leg and chest, was in ‘grave’ condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and Area One detectives are investigating.