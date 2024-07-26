Man dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital with gunshot wound dies
The man, whose age was unknown, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital, police said.
A man died Thursday after he was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was shot in the back about 9:20 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to Chicago police. It’s unclear from where the shots were fired.
He was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital by someone in a white car who then left the hospital, police said.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.
