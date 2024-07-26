The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Crime News Suburban Chicago

Charges filed after Schaumburg man shoots 'too loud' tree trimmer sparking hours-long standoff

Michael Lang, 55, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, the Schaumburg Police Department stated in a press release.

A Schaumburg man allegedly shot a tree trimmer on July 24, 2024.

A Schaumburg is accused of shooting a tree trimmer Wednesday afternoon in front of his home , police said.

About 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 800 block of South Braintree Drive and found a 66-year-old Hanover Park man shot in the abdomen, police said.

Lang was in an hours-long standoff with police before eventually surrendering, officials said.

Before the shooting, Lang came out of his home to yell at the man — a tree-trimmer for Lang — and three other workers about being too loud, authorities said.

As the workers gathered their equipment to leave, Lang pointed a handgun at the man and fired one round at him, officials said.

He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, police said. His condition was later stabilized.

Lang was scheduled to appear at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse for a detention hearing Friday.

Michael Lang

Schaumburg Police Department

