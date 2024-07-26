The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 26, 2024
3 accused of murder, arson, financial crimes in 2023 house fire that killed Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt

Martez Cristler and Nicholas Virgil were charged with murder and aggravated arson, Chicago police said. Anthony Moore was charged with wire fraud, insurance fraud and forgery in connection with the fatal West Pullman neighborhood fire that killed Pelt in April 2023.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
PELT-041523-11.jpg

Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt’s casket is carried outside House of Hope in the Pullman neighborhood on April 14, 2023. Pelt, 49, died while trying to put out a house fire in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street on April 4.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Three men were charged with murder, arson and financial crimes tied to the 2023 death of Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt, authorities announced Friday morning.

Martez Cristler, 22, of Hammond, Indiana, and Nicholas Virgil, 37, of Riverdale, were charged with murder and aggravated arson, Chicago police said.

Anthony Moore, 47, of Blue Island, was charged with wire fraud, insurance fraud and forgery in connection with the murder, police said.

The three were scheduled to appear for detention hearings Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Pelt, 49, was part of the Chicago Fire Department crews that responded to a house fire in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street in the early hours of April 4, 2023. The blaze eventually spread to three buildings.

Pelt was dousing the fire with a hose from the second floor of a neighboring building when that structure also caught fire.

Pelt was working alongside a lieutenant when the two received an order to evacuate the building.

“His partner started to leave and thought [Pelt] was right behind him. When they realized that he went down, a mayday was called,” fire spokesman Larry Langford said.

Pelt was found, brought out for treatment and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy found Pelt died of smoke inhalation.

Contributing: Mitch Dudek, Michael Loria

