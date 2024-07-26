1 arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Valeria Rodriguez in Round Lake Beach

A man was in police custody in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Valeria Rodriguez Wednesday night in north suburban Round Lake Beach.

After developing several leads, a person of interest was identified and enough evidence was gathered to support a search warrant at the home of the person, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

During the search, a semi-automatic pistol was found in the home, officials said. The suspect remains in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

Around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Round Lake Beach officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive where they found Rodriguez shot, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Preliminary information indicates a stray bullet shot from outside entered the home and struck Rodriguez, officials said.

Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. She didn’t appear to be the intended target of the shooting.

