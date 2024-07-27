Boy, 14, wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Woodlawn.

The boy was walking in an alley about 10:45 p.m. in the 800 block of East 65th Street when someone in a black Jeep fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.