Saturday, July 27, 2024
Crime Chicago Woodlawn

Boy, 14, wounded in Woodlawn shooting

The boy was in an alley when someone in a black Jeep fired shots, striking him in the abdomen. He was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday night in Woodlawn.

The boy was walking in an alley about 10:45 p.m. in the 800 block of East 65th Street when someone in a black Jeep fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

