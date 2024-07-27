Infant, man shot wounded in Little Village
A 3-month-old boy and 21-year-old man were in a car about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of West 26th Street when two people opened fire. Both victims were hospitalized in critical condition.
An infant and a man were critically wounded in a shooting Saturday in Little Village.
A 3-month-old boy and a 21-year-old man were in a car just after 4:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West 26th Street when a car pulled up, two people got out and started shooting, Chicago police said.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and the man was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said.
Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.
