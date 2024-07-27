Man, 24, shot, killed in South Shore

A man who was shot Friday night in South Shore has died.

Officers responding about 11:20 p.m. found the man, 24, unresponsive in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man had gunshot wounds to the head and body. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were reported, and Area One detectives were investigating.