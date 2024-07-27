The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man, 40, fatally shot inside Austin home

The man was arguing with someone he knew, who pulled out a gun and fired shots about 11:35 p.m. Friday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Friday night in a home in Austin.

The 40-year-old was in the basement of a home in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue and was arguing with someone he knew, who pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

Charges were pending.

