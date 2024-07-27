Man, 40, fatally shot inside Austin home
The man was arguing with someone he knew, who pulled out a gun and fired shots about 11:35 p.m. Friday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was shot and killed Friday night in a home in Austin.
The 40-year-old was in the basement of a home in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue and was arguing with someone he knew, who pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
Charges were pending.
The Latest
Wentworth Avenue was alive with K-pop music, fitness demonstrations, Japanese drumming, tai chi and Indian and Chinese folk dances for the 45th annual Chinatown Summer Fair, which continues Sunday.
Montrose has become a living education center for the endangered piping plover, five years after the birds again began nesting in Illinois and gaining a fan base far beyond the shores of Lake Michigan.
Davis, who missed six games because of a death in the family and injuries last season, had played virtually every first-team snap in the first six practices of training camp. Coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged dependability is an issue. “Availability is everything in this league,” he said.
Diana Solís’ work was featured in the Chicago Cultural Center exhibit “Images on Which to Build,” which features snapshots of the LGBTQ+ liberation movement from the 70s to 90s. Friday, she got to bring alumni of the LGBTQ+ Intergenerational Dialogue Project on a personal tour through history in art.
The first-team offense had five procedure penalties and Williams threw back-to-back interceptions in a seven-on-seven drill in a clunky performance at training camp Saturday.