Man killed, another in fair condition after shooting in West Garfield Park
The two were in an argument when someone approached them, pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.
A man was killed and another injured in a shooting after an argument in West Garfield Park early Saturday, police said.
The men were in the 4900 block of West Madison Street when a Silver Ford Explorer approached them and someone got out of the car, according to Chicago police. The men fought with the person, who drew a gun and fired shots.
The older man, 53, was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 39, was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh at the same hospital.
The shooter fled in the Explorer, and no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
