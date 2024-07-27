The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Crime News West Garfield Park

Man killed, another in fair condition after shooting in West Garfield Park

The two were in an argument when someone approached them, pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed and another injured in a shooting after an argument in West Garfield Park early Saturday, police said.

The men were in the 4900 block of West Madison Street when a Silver Ford Explorer approached them and someone got out of the car, according to Chicago police. The men fought with the person, who drew a gun and fired shots.

The older man, 53, was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 39, was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh at the same hospital.

The shooter fled in the Explorer, and no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

