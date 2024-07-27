Pedestrian struck and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Hyde Park
The man ran into traffic before being struck by a Toyota Prius, police said.
A man has died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday, police said.
The unidentified man went into the street and was hit by a Toyota Prius heading northbound in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Hyde Park around 1 a.m., police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No one else was injured. The Major Accidents Unit of the Chicago police is investigating the incident.
2 charged with murder, arson, 1 charged with fraud in 2023 fire that killed Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt
The Latest
Supervisor violated his former employee’s confidence but still acts as though they’re on good terms.
The Cubs’ offense was quiet, and the Royals’ six-run rally was avoidable.
Athletes from around the world come together,
overcoming rocky start to Paris 2024 Olympics
overcoming rocky start to Paris 2024 Olympics
Thorpe allowed eight runs, three homers and six hits in two-thirds of an inning.