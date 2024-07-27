Pedestrian struck and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Hyde Park

A man has died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday, police said.

The unidentified man went into the street and was hit by a Toyota Prius heading northbound in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Hyde Park around 1 a.m., police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured. The Major Accidents Unit of the Chicago police is investigating the incident.