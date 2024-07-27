The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Crime News West Garfield Park

1 dead, 4 critical after crash in West Garfield Park

The cars hit the pillars from the elevated tracks over Lake Street after colliding, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Police SUV

Sun-Times file

Share

One man is dead and three others are in critical condition after a crash early Saturday morning in West Garfield Park, police said.

A Dodge Durango collided with a gray sedan in the 4200 block of West Lake Street, causing both vehicles to strike the pillars of the elevated tracks, Chicago police said.

The driver of the Durango was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park around 2:10 a.m. and pronounced dead.

Three men who were passengers in the sedan and one male passenger in the Durango were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were all listed in critical condition.

Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Man killed, another in fair condition after shooting in West Garfield Park
Pedestrian struck and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Hyde Park
Boy, 14, wounded in Woodlawn shooting
Two killed in Brighton Park drive-by shooting
Autopsy shows Sonya Massey was killed by a gunshot under her eye
2 charged with murder, arson, 1 charged with fraud in 2023 fire that killed Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt
The Latest
botw07-28-24bucks.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Velvet bucks, Rep. Jackson visits Midewin, Downstate clay targets champ
Velvet bucks getting to know each other, Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson visiting Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and a Downstate clay targets champ are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
CHICAGOSCHOOLKIDS
Editorials
School Board still has work ahead to right the ship on $9.9B CPS budget
The board and Mayor Brandon Johnson shouldn’t expect a bailout from the state. The need for long-term fiscal solutions makes the November school board elections even more crucial.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Ex-boss thinks I don't know about his betrayal — but I do
Supervisor violated his former employee’s confidence but still acts as though they’re on good terms.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Donald Trump JD Vance
Letters to the Editor
Donald Trump and Project 2025 declare war against women
This conservative agenda would end access to reproductive health care and gut education, a reader from Elk Grove Village notes. Other readers wrote to us about holding protesters accountable, immigration, a Hawthorne Race Course education program and the Second Amendment.
By Letters to the Editor
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, July 27, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 