1 dead, 4 critical after crash in West Garfield Park
The cars hit the pillars from the elevated tracks over Lake Street after colliding, police said.
One man is dead and three others are in critical condition after a crash early Saturday morning in West Garfield Park, police said.
A Dodge Durango collided with a gray sedan in the 4200 block of West Lake Street, causing both vehicles to strike the pillars of the elevated tracks, Chicago police said.
The driver of the Durango was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park around 2:10 a.m. and pronounced dead.
Three men who were passengers in the sedan and one male passenger in the Durango were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were all listed in critical condition.
Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
