The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, wounded in South Shore

The man, 39, was in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He’s hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 8000 block of South Houston Avenue.

The 8000 block of South Houston Avenue.

Google Maps

Share

A man was wounded in a shooting in South Shore on Sunday evening, Chicago police said.

The man, 39, was sitting near the sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue about 6:20 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Vigil held for infant, man shot in Little Village: 'We cannot let our children normalize death'
Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
Boy, 4, critically hurt after falling out of West Lawn home
Man, 40, fatally shot inside Austin home
Man, 24, shot, killed in South Shore
Infant, man shot wounded in Little Village
The Latest
AX251_4A4C_9.JPG
News
Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
First responders recovered the man from the water near the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive about 12:45 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the second person to die in the lake in two days.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Anchor Wolf Blitzer (right) eats and drinks with other patrons in the CNN-POLITICO Grill, housed in the Turner Hall Ballroom, during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNC 2024
CNN-Politico Grill will be hot ticket at the Democratic convention in Chicago
The CNN-Politico Grill will be a pop-up Chicago food and beverage-themed restaurant and production center, now under construction near the United Center.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Demetric Felton
Bears
Bears sign RB Demetric Felton
The team moved punter Tory Taylor, an Iowa alum from Australia, to the NFL’s exempt/international player list, which means he doesn’t count against the Bears’ 90-man roster in the preseason
By Patrick Finley
 
BEARS-051224-43a.jpg
Bears
Another year for Bears coach Matt Eberflus — and a whole lot of pressure
With the addition of Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen, expectations are high for the team.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Mariners White Sox Baseball
White Sox
White Sox lose 14th consecutive game, tying club record for futility set earlier this season
In perhaps his last start with the Sox, left-hander Garrett Crochet lasted only three innings in a loss to the Mariners.
By Brian Sandalow
 