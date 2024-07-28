Man shot, wounded in South Shore
The man, 39, was in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He’s hospitalized in critical condition.
A man was wounded in a shooting in South Shore on Sunday evening, Chicago police said.
The man, 39, was sitting near the sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue about 6:20 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
