The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
Crime News Little Village

More than 20 shell casings found after father, baby son shot leaving Little Village Walgreens: CPD report

The infant, his father, and his mother were attempting to leave the Walgreens parking lot when two males exited an SUV in front of them and opened fire into the family’s vehicle.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
IMG_2749 (1).jpg

The Little Village Plaza in the 3100 block of West 26th Street.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

A father and his 3-month-old son were shot Saturday afternoon inside a Walgreens parking lot in Little Village, according to a Chicago police report.

The infant, his father, and his mother were driving out of a Walgreens parking lot about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 3045 W. 26th St. when two armed males exited a brown, older SUV in front of them, the police report said.

The assailants — armed with a green rifle and a handgun — then opened fire into their Chevrolet Camaro, according to the report.

The father, 21, was hit multiple times in the right shoulder, right arm, and grazed in the neck. He fled the Camaro and ran back into the Walgreens while his son suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest, the report said.

The gunmen then returned to their SUV and fled on Albany Avenue, the report said.

The mother of the infant jumped into the driver’s seat and drove to 24th Street and California Avenue, where she waved down an ambulance while holding the baby in his car seat.

The ambulance brought the infant to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The baby was then intubated, and his condition stabilized before being transferred to Stroger Hospital for further critical care, the report said.

The father was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

There were a dozen 9mm casings and nine rifle casings recovered from the scene.

Police have not provided any update on the investigation.

A small group from the community gathered for a prayer vigil Sunday afternoon in the shadow of the Little Village Arch just blocks from the scene of the shooting.

“Our children are traumatized, they’ve been traumatized for generations,” said Baltazar Enriquez of the Little Village Community Council, which organized the vigil. “We have to do something about it, and today we’re going to do something about it.”

