Monday, July 29, 2024
Argument sparks Roseland fatal stabbing

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
cpd.jpg

A man was fatally stabbed July 29, 2024 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally stabbed when an argument turned physical early Monday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Just after 12:30 a.m., two men and a woman were outside of a vehicle in the 300 block of East 115th Street when an argument between them turned into a fight, Chicago police said.

One of the men stabbed the other with a “cutting instrument” before fleeing with the woman in a beige Toyota Corolla, police said.

The unidentified stabbed man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No one was in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

