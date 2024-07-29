Argument sparks Roseland fatal stabbing
A man was fatally stabbed when an argument turned physical early Monday in Roseland on the Far South Side.
Just after 12:30 a.m., two men and a woman were outside of a vehicle in the 300 block of East 115th Street when an argument between them turned into a fight, Chicago police said.
One of the men stabbed the other with a “cutting instrument” before fleeing with the woman in a beige Toyota Corolla, police said.
The unidentified stabbed man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
No one was in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
