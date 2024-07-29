The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
Man shot, wounded in Washington Heights

The man, 32, was sitting on the stairs of a residence in the 10100 block of South Wallace Street about 9:10 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the back, police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-07-29 at 10.35.34 PM.png

The 10100 block of South Wallace Street.

Google Maps

A man was wounded in a shooting in Washington Heights on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The man, 32, was sitting on the stairs of a residence in the 10100 block of South Wallace Street about 9:10 p.m. when he was shot in the back, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

