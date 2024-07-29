Man shot, wounded in Washington Heights
The man, 32, was sitting on the stairs of a residence in the 10100 block of South Wallace Street about 9:10 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the back, police said.
The man, 32, was sitting on the stairs of a residence in the 10100 block of South Wallace Street about 9:10 p.m. when he was shot in the back, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
