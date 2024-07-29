Motorist shot on Bishop Ford Freeway in Roseland
Around 5:15 a.m., state troopers responded to the inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway (I-94) at Michigan Avenue and found a driver shot, Illinois State Police said.
A driver was wounded in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the city’s South Side.
Around 5:15 a.m., state troopers responded to the northbound lanes of I-94 at Michigan Avenue and found a driver shot, Illinois State Police said.
The driver suffered injuries not considered to be life threatening and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, state police said.
No traffic problems were reported as of about 8 a.m., according to state police but the investigation remains ongoing.
