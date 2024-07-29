The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
Crime Chicago Roseland

Motorist shot on Bishop Ford Freeway in Roseland

Around 5:15 a.m., state troopers responded to the inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway (I-94) at Michigan Avenue and found a driver shot, Illinois State Police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
ISP-022824-02.JPG

A driver was wounded in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway July 29, 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

Share

A driver was wounded in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

Around 5:15 a.m., state troopers responded to the northbound lanes of I-94 at Michigan Avenue and found a driver shot, Illinois State Police said.

The driver suffered injuries not considered to be life threatening and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, state police said.

No traffic problems were reported as of about 8 a.m., according to state police but the investigation remains ongoing.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Country Club Hills man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
Vigil held for infant, man shot in Little Village: 'We cannot let our children normalize death'
Man shot, wounded in South Shore
Boy, 4, critically hurt after falling out of West Lawn home
Man, 40, fatally shot inside Austin home
Man, 24, shot, killed in South Shore
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our adult daughter’s boyfriend gambles, probably smokes pot
Parents don’t see a bright future for the guy now staying in their home because he has nowhere else to go.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 29, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
AX251_4A4C_9.JPG
News
Country Club Hills man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
First responders recovered Lorenzo Tobin, 40, from the water near the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive about 12:45 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the second person to die in the lake in two days.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
MediumCool_Still_002.jpg
DNC 2024
'Medium Cool' captures panic, pandemonium surrounding the 1968 DNC in Chicago
Music Box Theatre has commissioned a new print of the 1969 film that depicts the violent clashes between police and protesters in Grant Park and other Chicago neighborhoods. “You show a movie about the DNC when the DNC comes back to Chicago.”
By Kade Heather
 
IMG-1179 (2) (1).jpg
Obituaries
Tom Rezek, who taught history in suburban Chicago for nearly 60 years, dies at age 86
Tom Rezek’s legacy at St. Laurence High School in Burbank will endure long after his passing, says a former student and current school administrator.
By Mary Norkol
 