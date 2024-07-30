Man killed in East Side shooting identified
Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 9800 block of South Avenue J about 9:16 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, police said.
A man who died after being shot in the East Side neighborhood Monday night has been identified, according to officials.
Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 9800 block of South Avenue J about 9:15 p.m. and found Carlos Casas, 30, who had been shot in the chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Casas, of the same block, was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m., the office said.
No one is in custody.
