The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Crime News

Man killed in East Side shooting identified

Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 9800 block of South Avenue J about 9:16 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-07XX20-02.JPG

Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 9800 block of South Avenue J about 9:16 p.m. Monday and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, police said.

Sun-Times file photo

Share

A man who died after being shot in the East Side neighborhood Monday night has been identified, according to officials.

Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 9800 block of South Avenue J about 9:15 p.m. and found Carlos Casas, 30, who had been shot in the chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Casas, of the same block, was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m., the office said.

No one is in custody.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Woman dies after Pilsen fire
Man struck, killed by driver in Washington Heights
Man shot, wounded in Washington Heights
Country Club Hills man identified as boater who went missing, died in Lake Michigan after boat capsized
Man injured in South Shore shooting
Family of man who died after boat capsized on Lake Michigan seek answers
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Couple invites me to the livestream, not the wedding
Widow feels hurt that she’s not welcome to watch her friend’s daughter say her vows in person.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 30, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Screenshot 2024-07-29 at 10.51.56 PM.png
Washington Heights
Man struck, killed by driver in Washington Heights
A man, 86, was turning into a parking lot in the 8900 block of South Loomis Street about 8:47 p.m. Monday when he hit a man who suffered trauma to his head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot 2024-07-29 at 10.35.34 PM.png
Crime
Man shot, wounded in Washington Heights
The man, 32, was sitting on the stairs of a residence in the 10100 block of South Wallace Street about 9:10 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the back, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AX251_4A4C_9.JPG
News
Country Club Hills man identified as boater who went missing, died in Lake Michigan after boat capsized
First responders recovered Lorenzo Tobin, 40, from the water near the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the second person to die in the lake in two days.
By Sun-Times Wire
 