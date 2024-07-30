Man killed in Woodlawn shootout

A man was killed in a shootout early Tuesday at a Woodlawn neighborhood gas station on the South Side.

Around 1:25 a.m., the man, 31, was at a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street when someone approached him and the two began arguing, Chicago police said.

A shootout ensued and the man was shot in the chest, police said. As he attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle, he slammed into a pole in the 6700 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

The unidentified man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No one was in custody.