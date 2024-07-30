Man shot to death in Englewood
Officers responding to a gunshot alert about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday found a man wounded near the 7100 block of South Union Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Englewood.
Officers responded to a gunshot alert about 12:40 p.m. and found a male whose age was unknown near an alley in the 7100 block of South Union Avenue.
He was shot in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity has not been released.
No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating, police said.
