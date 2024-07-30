In Chicago, civil rights leaders want Sonya Massey's killing to be a catalyst for police reform

Civil rights leaders the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump were joined by family members and faith leaders at a rally Tuesday in West Garfield Park for Sonya Massey, who was gunned down by a sheriff’s deputy in her kitchen in Springfield.

Speaking at a news conference at New Mount Pilgrim Church ahead of the rally, Crump and Sharpton said Massey’s death is the result of too little action from national legislators in the wake of previous killings of Black people at the hands of police. They want Massey’s death to be a rallying cry for real police reform.

“It is the negligence of this government’s response to all of these killings that creates the climate that led to Sonya,” said Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network civil rights group. “Yes, we want to see the officer prosecuted, but we also want to see the laws change.”

Crump, flanked by Massey’s mother, children, aunts, cousins and other family members, echoed Massey’s last words as he called for change.

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the family of Sonya Massey, stands next to a diagram from the slain woman’s autopsy on July 26 in Springfield. Deputy Sean Grayson has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in Massey’s slaying. Associated Press

“Until we get full justice for Sonya Massey, we rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” Crump said.

Crump and Sharpton urged lawmakers coming to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention to devote some time to the issue of police reform and adopt a platform in Massey’s name.

Monday night, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell apologized to the community, saying, “I offer up no excuses.”

Former sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in the death of Massey, 36, on July 6.

Body camera video shows Massey, inside her home, moving a pan of hot water from the stove and Grayson, who said he feared that she would throw it at him, firing three times, striking her once in the face. Authorities say Grayson, who is white, drew his gun despite having several nonlethal options. Grayson has pleaded not guilty.

An autopsy released Friday by Sangamon County officials determined that Massey was killed by a gunshot wound just under her left eye.

Before joining law enforcement, Grayson had been arrested twice for driving under the influence and once for driving on a suspended license. Sangamon County was his sixth law enforcement employer in four years.

Massey’s family has spoken with Vice President Kamala Harris, who offered her condolences.

Massey’s family members said she had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was dealing with mental health issues before her death. Her teenage son, Malachi Hill, said during a news conference last week in Springfield that he and his younger sister were living with their fathers while their mom sought treatment.

Crump has represented other families of Black people killed by police, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and has won multimillion-dollar settlements. Sharpton has called Crump “Black America’s attorney general.”

Contributing: AP