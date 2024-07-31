Man shot during West Loop attempted robbery
It happened around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday as the 35-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Clinton Street, police said.
A man was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in the West Loop on the Near West Side.
Around 10:35 p.m., the 35-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Clinton Street when he was approached by a gunman who demanded his property before opening fire, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the right leg and he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.
The gunman fled the scene following the shooting, officials said.
No one was in custody.
