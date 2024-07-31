The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Crime News West Loop

Man shot during West Loop attempted robbery

It happened around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday as the 35-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Clinton Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
cpd.JPG

A man was shot during an attempted robbery July 30, 2024 on the Near West Side.

Sun-Times file

Share

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in the West Loop on the Near West Side.

Around 10:35 p.m., the 35-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Clinton Street when he was approached by a gunman who demanded his property before opening fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the right leg and he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

The gunman fled the scene following the shooting, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Man killed, woman wounded in Schiller Park road rage shooting
Chicago Park District lifeguard supervisor admits sexually abusing teenage girl at Jefferson Park pool
In Chicago, civil rights leaders want Sonya Massey's killing to be a catalyst for police reform
Man shot to death in Englewood
Magnificent Mile-area stores are targets of smash-and-grab thieves
Off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy killed in 'senseless' Woodlawn shootout
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Siblings don’t know dad’s affairs caused their parents’ divorce
Mother of college-age kids considers informing them about their father’s infidelity, so they won’t blame her for the breakup.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
ABORTIONPROTEST-062522-20.jpg
DNC 2024
How abortion providers in Chicago are preparing for the DNC
From potentially more protesters to the challenges of patients getting to appointments on time, some providers say they’re worried but ready.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, July 31, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Miguel Vargas
White Sox
White Sox extend franchise record losing streak to 16
White Sox suffer 28th blown save in 4-3 loss to Royals
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Pedro Grifol
White Sox
Pedro Grifol: 'Of course, I want to be here. This is what I think I'm good at'
GM Chris Getz sidestepped a question about Grifol’s future.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 