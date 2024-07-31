The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Slain corrections officer Rafael Wordlaw apparently shot suspect in leg during Woodlawn gas station shootout

Surveillance footage shows Rafael D. Wordlaw near a pump as a dark-colored vehicle parked in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue and a gunman wearing all black with white shoes walked into the parking lot, according to police reports obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times. Wordlaw and the gunman began arguing before both brandished firearms and began shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Deputy Rafael Wordlaw

The deputy, 31-year-old Rafael D. Wordlaw, was shot in his chest early Tuesday morning by someone trying to rob him.

Cook County sheriff’s office

More than 65 shots were fired in a gun battle that led to the death of a Cook County sheriff’s deputy during an attempted robbery early Tuesday in Woodlawn on the South Side, according to a Chicago police report.

No charges have been announced Wednesday but the suspect, a 32-year-old Chicago man, was seen on video falling to the ground while still shooting and then limping away from the scene, “seemingly shot,” the police reports said.

It happened about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday when the deputy, 31-year-old Rafael D. Wordlaw, was pumping gas in the 500 block of East 67th Street when someone approached and tried to rob him, Chicago police and the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

At the scene, detectives found 69 shell casings, two live rounds, two gun parts and blood possibly belonging to the suspect, according to the report.

Moments before the attack, gas station camera footage shows Wordlaw chatting with another motorist adjacent to him. When a vehicle pulled up in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue, a man wearing all black with white shoes walked into the gas station parking lot, according to police reports obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Wordlaw and the man began arguing before both brandished firearms and began shooting, according to the reports.

During the shootout, the gunman fell to the ground and continued firing at Wordlaw before limping back to his vehicle, the report said.

Wordlaw was able to get behind the wheel of his red Chevrolet Camaro and he tried to drive away but slammed into a pole in the 6700 block of South Indiana Avenue, a few blocks west of the gas station.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:51 a.m., officials said.

The person Wordlaw had been chatting with was also shot, suffering a graze wound to the ankle, the report said. He declined medical attention but was given a bandage by paramedics.

Hours later, a person showed up at Insight Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh but he left before officers got there, according to the report.

