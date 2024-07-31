Man killed, woman wounded in Schiller Park road rage shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting Tuesday evening in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a road rage incident with shots fired in the 10000 block of Irving Park Road, according to Schiller Park police.

Details on the cause of the incident weren’t immediately available but a man and woman in a Nissan Sentra were both shot, police said.

The man was fatally shot and the woman’s condition had stabilized, officials said.

The other vehicle involved in the attack was occupied by a man, woman and three “younger individuals,” police said.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there was no immediate danger to the public.

No further information was immediately available.