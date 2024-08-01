The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Convicted felon charged in fatal shooting of hardworking off-duty Cook County sheriff Rafael Wordlaw

Supt. Larry Snelling was joined by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and other officials at Public Safety Headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave. Thursday morning to announce the charges against Cordarrow Thompson.

By  Mohammad Samra and Sophie Sherry
   
Deputy Rafael Wordlaw 1.jpeg

Deputy Rafael Wordlaw

Cook County sheriff’s office

A 32-year-old Chicago man with a lengthy criminal background is accused of gunning down off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy Rafael D. Wordlaw at a Woodlawn gas station, officials announced Thursday morning.

Cordarrow Thompson was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several other charges, officials said during a morning press conference at Public Safety Headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave.

“We honor Deputy Wordlaw by bringing his killer to justice,” said Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling at the press conference. “We want to make sure this individual can’t destroy another life or lives,” Snelling said.

Snelling was joined by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and other officials to announce the charges.

The attack unfolded about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday when the deputy, 31-year-old Wordlaw, was sitting inside a red Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows at a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street while his friend was at the next pump, police said.

Suddenly, Thompson approached brandishing guns in each hand and tried to carjack the friend, Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said.

That’s when Wordlaw jumped out — surprising Thompson — and the shootout erupted, according to sources and police reports obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Thompson was seen on video falling to the ground while still shooting and then limping away from the scene, “seemingly shot,” according to the reports.

Wordlaw was shot in the chest, but he was able to get behind the wheel of his Camaro and attempt to drive away. He slammed into a pole in the 6700 block of South Indiana Avenue, a few blocks west of the gas station.

Wordlaw was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:51 a.m., officials said.

Thompson was arrested at Northwestern Memorial Hospital when he showed up with a gunshot wound after earlier going to Insight Hospital and leaving before police arrived, the report said.

Thompson has an extensive criminal background and is a convicted felon, court records show.

He was most recently found guilty of three felony gun charges during a 2021 bench trial, records show. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, with nearly a year already served at Cook County Jail.

In 2016, Thompson got four years in prison when he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun and having a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Thompson has also been convicted of felonies for gun and drug possession and fleeing from police, court records show.

Tom Schuba contributed to this report.

