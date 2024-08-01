The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Crime

Police release image of vehicle they say was used in fatal shooting of off-duty Cook County deputy

Chicago police released an image Thursday of an older model green Chevy Tahoe with a different rim on the driver’s side wheel that is believed to have been used during the shooting death of Rafael D. Wordlaw.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
An image of a vehicle police say was used in a fatal shooting July 30, 2024, in the 500 block of East 67th Street.

Chicago police

Police are seeking the community’s help in finding a vehicle that was allegedly used in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cook County corrections officer earlier this week.

Chicago police released an image Thursday of an older model green Chevy Tahoe with a different rim on the driver’s side wheel that is believed to have been used during the shooting of Rafael D. Wordlaw in the 500 block of East 67th Street.

Police say the occupants of the Tahoe should be considered armed and dangerous. If the vehicle is found, they ask to call 911 immediately.

The image was released hours after Cordarrow Thompson, 32, was charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery and being an armed habitual criminal.

Woldlaw was shot while come to the aid of a friend during an attempted robbery at a gas station. A shootout ensued between Wordlaw and the alleged robber, identified as Thompson.

Thomson was injured in the shootout and arrested hours later while he sought medical treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

