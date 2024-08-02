The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
Crime Chicago Streeterville

Teen among 2 shot in Streeterville

A boy, 16, and a 23-year-old man were hospitalized in good condition. A person of interest was taken into custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 21: Shell casing markers litter the ground as police investigate the scene of a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on July 21, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. At least 14 people were transported to area hospitals after several gunmen opened fire on mourners standing outside of a funeral home. More than 2000 people have been shot and more than 400 have been murdered in Chicago so far this year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775538375

Evidence markers on the street after a shooting in Chicago.

Getty/File photo

Share

A teenage boy and a man were shot and wounded Friday in Streeterville.

The boy, 16, and the 23-year-old man were in the first block of East Chicago Avenue about 4:45 p.m. when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Both victims were shot in the arm, and both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Man charged with firing at group of people outside South Loop grocery store
Family demands probe after officials say no charges will be filed in fatal Schiller Park road-rage shooting
Joven de 16 años fue herido de bala en West Garfield Park
Feds say they disrupted plot to murder witnesses in upcoming trial — 'I want them off the board'
Shooter acted in self-defense during fatal Schiller Park road rage: cops
16-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park
The Latest
Javier Assad
Cubs
Javier Assad getting much-needed experience in first season as full-time starter
Assad threw four innings, allowing four hits, three walks and one run.
By Kyle Williams
 
LOLLADAY2-080324-33.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 2: Sexyy Red makes Chicago sexy again
The St. Louis rapper amped the energy on the Bud Light stage with a playful performance setlist, including some covers and an encore.
By Ambar Colón Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times , and 2 more
 
ChappellLifter.jpg
Lollapalooza
'Complete pandemonium' greets local weightlifters onstage with sensation Chappell Roan at Lollapalooza
They were on stage during four songs, including the anthem responsible for an online dance craze, “HOT TO GO!”
By Mary Norkol
 
Crowds jam the Cook County morgue in 1934 to view John Dillinger's body after "Public Enemy No. 1" was killed by FBI Agents outside the Biograph Theater.
Columnists
Haunting memories from a tour of Cook County's old 'morgue' more than half a century ago
Back in 1967, the old Cook County Coroner’s office, aka the morgue, was located at 1828 W. Polk St. Then-novice reporter Michael Sneed got a tour she remembers to this day. The lights were flicked on and off to allow her to view the grim and dark cubicles.
By Michael Sneed
 
1-24 Steve McMichael 2
Bears
Steve McMichael's Hall of Fame enshrinement comes with mixed feelings amid illness
McMichael, a two-time All-Pro, is second in Bears history with 92 1/2 sacks. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame from his house in Homer Glen on Saturday.
By Jason Lieser
 