Teen among 2 shot in Streeterville
A boy, 16, and a 23-year-old man were hospitalized in good condition. A person of interest was taken into custody.
A teenage boy and a man were shot and wounded Friday in Streeterville.
The boy, 16, and the 23-year-old man were in the first block of East Chicago Avenue about 4:45 p.m. when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.
Both victims were shot in the arm, and both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.
A “person of interest” was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.
Detectives are investigating.
Family demands probe after officials say no charges will be filed in fatal Schiller Park road-rage shooting
