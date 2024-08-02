Teen among 2 shot in Streeterville

A teenage boy and a man were shot and wounded Friday in Streeterville.

The boy, 16, and the 23-year-old man were in the first block of East Chicago Avenue about 4:45 p.m. when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Both victims were shot in the arm, and both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating.