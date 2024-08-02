Quarrel leads to shooting of boy, 3, in Humboldt Park

A 3-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting late Thursday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

He was in a vehicle with his mom about 10:45 p.m. when someone his dad had argued with fired shots from a pickup truck in the 1100 block of North Kostner Avenue, police said.

The boy was grazed in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.