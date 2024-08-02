16-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park
Around 1:15 a.m., the teen was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Pulaski Road when he was shot in the left hand, Chicago police said.
Around 1:15 a.m., the teen was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Pulaski Road when he was shot in the left hand, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
