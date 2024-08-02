The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
Crime News West Garfield Park

16-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park

Around 1:15 a.m., the teen was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Pulaski Road when he was shot in the left hand, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
cpd.JPG

A teen boy was shot August 2, 2024 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand early Friday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

