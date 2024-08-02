Man charged with firing at group of people outside South Loop grocery store

A man is facing charges after he opened fire at a group of people outside a South Loop grocery store Thursday night.

Alandrias Willis, 31, was inside the Jewel-Osco at 1224 S. Wabash Ave., when he got into a verbal and physical altercation with two men around 9:11 p.m., Chicago police said.

The men left the store. Once outside, police said, Willis allegedly pulled out a gun and fired in the direction of the other men.

No one was struck and Willis was placed into custody after officers arrived.

He was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon and battery.

He appeared at a detention hearing Friday and was released until his next court date Aug. 8.

