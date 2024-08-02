Man charged with firing at group of people outside South Loop grocery store
Alandrias Willis, 31, was inside the Jewel-Osco at 1224 S. Wabash Ave., when he got into a verbal and physical altercation with two men Thursday night. He then opened fire outside the store.
A man is facing charges after he opened fire at a group of people outside a South Loop grocery store Thursday night.
Alandrias Willis, 31, was inside the Jewel-Osco at 1224 S. Wabash Ave., when he got into a verbal and physical altercation with two men around 9:11 p.m., Chicago police said.
The men left the store. Once outside, police said, Willis allegedly pulled out a gun and fired in the direction of the other men.
No one was struck and Willis was placed into custody after officers arrived.
He was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon and battery.
He appeared at a detention hearing Friday and was released until his next court date Aug. 8.
Family demands probe after officials say no charges will be filed in fatal Schiller Park road-rage shooting
The Latest
Assad threw four innings, allowing four hits, three walks and one run.
The St. Louis rapper amped the energy on the Bud Light stage with a playful performance setlist, including some covers and an encore.
'Complete pandemonium' greets local weightlifters onstage with sensation Chappell Roan at Lollapalooza
They were on stage during four songs, including the anthem responsible for an online dance craze, “HOT TO GO!”
Back in 1967, the old Cook County Coroner’s office, aka the morgue, was located at 1828 W. Polk St. Then-novice reporter Michael Sneed got a tour she remembers to this day. The lights were flicked on and off to allow her to view the grim and dark cubicles.
McMichael, a two-time All-Pro, is second in Bears history with 92 1/2 sacks. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame from his house in Homer Glen on Saturday.