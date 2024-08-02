The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
Crime South Loop

Man charged with firing at group of people outside South Loop grocery store

Alandrias Willis, 31, was inside the Jewel-Osco at 1224 S. Wabash Ave., when he got into a verbal and physical altercation with two men Thursday night. He then opened fire outside the store.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-08-02 at 6.32.50 PM.png

Jewel-Osco, 1224 S. Wabash Ave.

Google maps

Share

A man is facing charges after he opened fire at a group of people outside a South Loop grocery store Thursday night.

Alandrias Willis, 31, was inside the Jewel-Osco at 1224 S. Wabash Ave., when he got into a verbal and physical altercation with two men around 9:11 p.m., Chicago police said.

The men left the store. Once outside, police said, Willis allegedly pulled out a gun and fired in the direction of the other men.

No one was struck and Willis was placed into custody after officers arrived.

He was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon and battery.

He appeared at a detention hearing Friday and was released until his next court date Aug. 8.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Teen among 2 shot in Streeterville
Family demands probe after officials say no charges will be filed in fatal Schiller Park road-rage shooting
Joven de 16 años fue herido de bala en West Garfield Park
Feds say they disrupted plot to murder witnesses in upcoming trial — 'I want them off the board'
Shooter acted in self-defense during fatal Schiller Park road rage: cops
16-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park
The Latest
Javier Assad
Cubs
Javier Assad getting much-needed experience in first season as full-time starter
Assad threw four innings, allowing four hits, three walks and one run.
By Kyle Williams
 
LOLLADAY2-080324-33.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 2: Sexyy Red makes Chicago sexy again
The St. Louis rapper amped the energy on the Bud Light stage with a playful performance setlist, including some covers and an encore.
By Ambar Colón Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times , and 2 more
 
ChappellLifter.jpg
Lollapalooza
'Complete pandemonium' greets local weightlifters onstage with sensation Chappell Roan at Lollapalooza
They were on stage during four songs, including the anthem responsible for an online dance craze, “HOT TO GO!”
By Mary Norkol
 
Crowds jam the Cook County morgue in 1934 to view John Dillinger's body after "Public Enemy No. 1" was killed by FBI Agents outside the Biograph Theater.
Columnists
Haunting memories from a tour of Cook County's old 'morgue' more than half a century ago
Back in 1967, the old Cook County Coroner’s office, aka the morgue, was located at 1828 W. Polk St. Then-novice reporter Michael Sneed got a tour she remembers to this day. The lights were flicked on and off to allow her to view the grim and dark cubicles.
By Michael Sneed
 
1-24 Steve McMichael 2
Bears
Steve McMichael's Hall of Fame enshrinement comes with mixed feelings amid illness
McMichael, a two-time All-Pro, is second in Bears history with 92 1/2 sacks. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame from his house in Homer Glen on Saturday.
By Jason Lieser
 