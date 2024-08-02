The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

Shooter acted in self defense during fatal Schiller Park road rage: cops

No charges were planned after the shooting, which left 19-year-old Malachi N. Johnson, of Streamwood, dead, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
ROADRAGE-080124-2.jpg

A road rage shooting Tuesday afternoon left a man dead and a woman injured near the eastbound lane at 10000 W. Irving Park Rd., on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

A motorist acted in self-defense when he fired shots killing a 19-year-old Streamwood man after a road rage situation in Schiller Park Tuesday night, police said.

No charges were planned, according to police, who said detectives determined that the surviving motorist acted in self-defense and owned a valid concealed carry license and Firearm Owner Identification card, Schiller Park police said.

The situation unfolded about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 294 as 19-year-old Malachi N. Johnson and another motorist became embroiled in a dispute that carried over to the 10000 block of Irving Park Road near Scott Street, police said.

While stopped next to each other in traffic, Johnson exited a Nissan Sentra and approached a Chevy Traverse. That’s when both motorists brandished firearms before firing shots, officials said.

Police did not say who fired first.

Johnson was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Johnson’s passenger, a woman, suffered superficial wounds and was treated and released from the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

No one in the Traverse, occupied by a man, woman and three “younger individuals” was shot, police said.

