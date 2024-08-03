4 killed, 17 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

Four people have been killed and 17 others wounded in gun violence this weekend in Chicago.

Among the dead are two teenage boys who were shot Saturday night in front of a home in the New City neighborhood on the South Side. The teens, ages 15 and 17, were in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue about 6 p.m. when someone in a car pulled up and fired shots. The boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they later died, Chicago police said.

About two hours later, a 33-year-old man was shot to death in Austin. Someone got out of a black sedan and fired shots at him about 8:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the chest and died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Another man, 28, died Saturday after he was found shot in North Lawndale. Officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. Friday when a teen and a 23-year-old man were injured in Streeterville. A boy, 16, was with the man in the first block of East Chicago Avenue when someone approached them and fired shots, according to police. Both were shot in the arm and were hospitalized in good condition.

Another teenage boy was wounded Saturday night in Morgan Park. The 15-year-old was near the street about 6:50 p.m. in the 900 block of West 115th Street when someone approached him in a car and multiple people fired shots, police said. The boy was taken in good condition to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to his side.

A 75-year-old man and woman were struck in a shooting in Little Village. They were in the 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue about 8 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man was grazed in the foot and the woman was shot in the ankle. Both were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At least 12 other people have been wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.