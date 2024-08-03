75-year-old man, woman wounded in Little Village shooting

A man and woman, both age 75, were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Little Village.

They were standing in the 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue about 8 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The man was grazed in the foot, and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported.