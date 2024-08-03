75-year-old man, woman wounded in Little Village shooting
They were outside about 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain. Both were hospitalized in good condition.
A man and woman, both age 75, were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Little Village.
They were standing in the 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue about 8 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.
The man was grazed in the foot, and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
No arrests were reported.
Two boys, ages 15 and 17, were in critical condition after being shot about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of South Winchester Street.
