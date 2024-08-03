The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Crime News Chicago

75-year-old man, woman wounded in Little Village shooting

They were outside about 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain. Both were hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue.

The 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue.

Google Maps

Share

A man and woman, both age 75, were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Little Village.

They were standing in the 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue about 8 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The man was grazed in the foot, and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Man found shot in North Lawndale dies
2 teens wounded in South Side drive-by shooting
'Sorry' is no substitute for accountability in Sonya Massey's killing
There's no excuse for opposing more gun safety to keep guns out of criminals' hands
Man charged with firing at group of people outside South Loop grocery store
Teen among 2 shot in Streeterville
The Latest
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
2 teens wounded in South Side drive-by shooting
Two boys, ages 15 and 17, were in critical condition after being shot about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of South Winchester Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot 2024-08-03 at 7.07.31 PM.png
Crime
2 teens wounded in South Side drive-by shooting
Two boys, ages 15 and 17, were in critical condition after being shot about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of South Winchester Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago White Sox Workout
White Sox
White Sox even worse than expected, but record-setting season doesn't change vision, assistant GM says
“We’re going to push through it,” White Sox assistant general manager Josh Barfield said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus talks with tight end Cole Kmet.
Bears
Cole Kmet pays tribute to Julius Peppers — and Mongo
The Bears tight end, the son of former Bears practice squad player Frank Kmet, said Steve McMichael was his dad’s favorite player. “McMichael was just kind of the lunch-pail guy in the middle — a grinder that brought a ton of attitude and he was always drawn to that.”
By Mark Potash
 
Screen Shot 2024-08-03 at 5.25.56 PM.png
Bears
'Welcome home, Steve. You’re in football heaven.'
Family, former teammates gather in Homer Glen as McMichael gets his Hall of Fame jacket, bust.
By Rick Telander
 