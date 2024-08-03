The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 3, 2024

Man, 33, fatally shot in Austin

The man was in the 1600 block of North Laramie Avenue about 8:10 p.m. Saturday when someone got out of a black sedan and fired shots, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   

A man was shot and killed Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

The 33-year-old was in the 1600 block of North Laramie Avenue about 8:10 p.m. when someone got out of a black sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

