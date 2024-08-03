Man, 33, fatally shot in Austin
The man was in the 1600 block of North Laramie Avenue about 8:10 p.m. Saturday when someone got out of a black sedan and fired shots, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A man was shot and killed Saturday in Austin on the West Side.
The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
