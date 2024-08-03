Man found shot in North Lawndale dies

A man who was found shot early Saturday in North Lawndale has died, police said.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found the 28-year-old about 2:30 a.m. in an alley in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 11:20 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported.